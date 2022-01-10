Beta 2.11.2 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 7992955 · Last edited 10 January 2022 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey all,

We have another batch of fixes and improvements this week with a focus on smoothing out some of the features that showed up with the major release. That, and whatever else the astute Wayward players reported this week. We still have a ton on our to-do, so expect another patch next week!

Bonus Tip: At 20% in a crafting skill you gain the ability to see "efficacy" when crafting. This will show how effective you are at making the craft, or making a better quality item based on what you are putting into it. It calculates what the best ingredients would be and compares it against what you used. Many things affect the efficacy of a craft, including item quality (exceptional or higher is best) and item tier (the higher the better). This is counted for both required items and consumed items. Check out the in-game help for more details on this and more.

New

There are now messages and sound effects when exhausting fire sources in crafting and other situations.

Improvements

Attaching a container to a water still will now show an item notification over it.

Creatures will no longer follow ghosts.

Dryads can now rarely plant seeds.

Swords now have "melee" as the default action instead of other tool actions. (Thanks Petalwing!)

Automatically fallback to use WebRTC when a multiplayer Steam network connection is not working properly.

Balance

Using bait while fishing now has a greater chance of attracting creatures.

Items burned will now produce items of varied quality, similar to the distribution of dismantling.

Reduced amount of islands you can travel at a time (increased skill check).

Increased hunger/thirst/stamina reduction when traveling.

Dryads now have a slightly decreased chance to spawn (increased requirements), increased health, and reduced attack. They also now provide negative reputation when killed.

Reduced the chance of magical properties on superior/remarkable items slightly.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where merchants were being spawned too quickly (or improperly in some cases).

Fixed treasure chest loot not adhering to the container's maximum weight. (Thanks Anketam!)

Fixed errors when crafting while near the edge of the map. (Thanks num ca nem vi!)

Fixed being able to spawn outside of the normal map bounds when traveling. (Thanks Anketam!)

Fixed reinforcing relic items not working every time. (Thanks Nobody Important!)

Fixed a desync when using the item action menu facing some doodads.

Fixed opening the item action menu extinguishing doodads. Yikes. (Thanks FluffyWuffletonTheFierce!)

Fixed "See More" showing even when "Always Show More Information" is on. (Thanks Ygdrad!)

Fixed some items having the "aptitude" property that shouldn't be based on uncraftable items that used them in their recipe. (Thanks DerSimon!)

Fixed changed items not being filtered properly. (Thanks riftborn!)

Fixed tiles being burned not distributing the correct quality on items dropped.

Fixed memory leaks related to milestone modifiers.

Fixed errors happening when traveling/generating a new island. (Thanks animexamera!)

Fixed rare multiplayer desyncs related to scarecrows.

Fixed an item ID error being produced in certain situations. (Thanks Torrin!)

Fixed being able to unpause the game when you're not supposed to, such as when a new player is joining a multiplayer game.

Fixed efficacy ratings being commonly inaccurate when crafting. (Thanks DerSimmon!)

Fixed being able to break out of the map bounds. Get back in there! (Thanks num ca nem vi!)

Fixed some items not having tiers for their groups that were used in crafts.

Modding

Fixed imports starting with "@wayward/types" when importing modules in Visual Studio Code.

Mods

TARS