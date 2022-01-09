Our first community testing night starts in a half hour! I fixed a few things to help it go more smoothly.
-Various ammo pickup issues fixed
-Hiding spot on the top of "Engine" blocked with zero health volume
-Fixes to the maps "And" and "Horizon" that cause the sunbeam to not work
-Weapon Swap sound changed
Soran update for 9 January 2022
Beta 1.14.1: Community Testing Nights
