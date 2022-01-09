 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Soran update for 9 January 2022

Beta 1.14.1: Community Testing Nights

Share · View all patches · Build 7992908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our first community testing night starts in a half hour! I fixed a few things to help it go more smoothly.

-Various ammo pickup issues fixed

-Hiding spot on the top of "Engine" blocked with zero health volume

-Fixes to the maps "And" and "Horizon" that cause the sunbeam to not work

-Weapon Swap sound changed

Changed files in this update

Coran Content Depot 1632031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.