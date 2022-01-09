The new Sunday update is out: version B 3.5

The new Sunday update is out!
Features:
- Level system expansion: expert levels for creature types.
- Difficulty selection in the level selector/newspaper
- You can now reload the shotgun at the trunk
Bugfixes:
- Exorcism book no longer serves as a "welcome gift" after loading
- EMF no longer disappears in the trunk
- Items no longer fall through the trunk
- Sake can now be placed in the trunk again without errors
- Motion detector can now be picked up again
- The font of the fashion magazine is no longer visible during a mission
Cheers,
Dennis
Changed files in this update