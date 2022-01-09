 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MetaPhysical update for 9 January 2022

The new Sunday update is out: version B 3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7992764 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new Sunday update is out!

Features:

  • Level system expansion: expert levels for creature types.
  • Difficulty selection in the level selector/newspaper
  • You can now reload the shotgun at the trunk

Bugfixes:

  • Exorcism book no longer serves as a "welcome gift" after loading
  • EMF no longer disappears in the trunk
  • Items no longer fall through the trunk
  • Sake can now be placed in the trunk again without errors
  • Motion detector can now be picked up again
  • The font of the fashion magazine is no longer visible during a mission

Cheers,

Dennis

Changed files in this update

MetaPhysical Content Depot 1568621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.