Tow me like you do - Update

Bugfixes

fix - Radiator cap should no longer disappear

fix - Compass / binocular should save properly now

fix - Truck bed no longer have an invisible barrier that blocks car

fix - Player no longer be able to sleep in a motel without paying

fix - Sleeping while in driving mode caused bug fixed

fix - Horn being on forever fixed

fix - Accidental drinking while the player is near a bottle fixed

fix - Starter sound being on forever fixed

fix - Damaged suspension should no longer shake the truck/car

New

added - Towbar for towing vehicles (look at Tutorial menu how to use it)

added - Ability to sleep on truck passenger seat and poloska backseat

added - Using ESC in the menu

added - Button to disable Thirst/Hunger to settings menu

added - Thirst/Hunger percentage turns yellow when player close to die

added - Truck beds and player garage doors now save there open state when loading the game (except dump bed)

added - Windows 7 compatibility button to main menu to disable videos that crashes the game on Windows 7

Changes

changed - Now you have to hold down "F" to sleep

changed - Items hold in hand no longer have collision (they still collide with truck/car wheels be careful with that)

changed - Forklift reworked, faster and stronger now