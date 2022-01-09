Tow me like you do - Update

Bugfixes
fix - Radiator cap should no longer disappear
fix - Compass / binocular should save properly now
fix - Truck bed no longer have an invisible barrier that blocks car
fix - Player no longer be able to sleep in a motel without paying
fix - Sleeping while in driving mode caused bug fixed
fix - Horn being on forever fixed
fix - Accidental drinking while the player is near a bottle fixed
fix - Starter sound being on forever fixed
fix - Damaged suspension should no longer shake the truck/car
New
added - Towbar for towing vehicles (look at Tutorial menu how to use it)
added - Ability to sleep on truck passenger seat and poloska backseat
added - Using ESC in the menu
added - Button to disable Thirst/Hunger to settings menu
added - Thirst/Hunger percentage turns yellow when player close to die
added - Truck beds and player garage doors now save there open state when loading the game (except dump bed)
added - Windows 7 compatibility button to main menu to disable videos that crashes the game on Windows 7
Changes
changed - Now you have to hold down "F" to sleep
changed - Items hold in hand no longer have collision (they still collide with truck/car wheels be careful with that)
changed - Forklift reworked, faster and stronger now
Changed files in this update