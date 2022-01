Share · View all patches · Build 7992747 · Last edited 9 January 2022 – 19:19:33 UTC by Wendy

I think we FINALLY nailed that bug.

The issue was caused by doing the following

Close all browsers (prior to opening the game) Open Bitburner Open a link from inside Bitburner. Close Bitburner

At that point Steam considers the browser to be part of bitburner because bitburner opened it.

What the game now does it relegates URL opening to the OS instead of directly opening the default browser.