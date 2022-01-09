S.P.A.T. 0.32

Hello, Operators! We have prepared some updates for you!
CHANGELOG
NEW
- If the player, the host of the server, clicks "Start game", then the game starts with the given number of players (it is not necessary that the server is full).
- Abandoned vehicles added to the map.
- Added tooltips to the character creation menu.
- Added outlines for interactive objects and widget "E for interaction".
- Added an indicator widget for a flash grenade (like a regular grenade).
- Added a wave of monsters in the altar quest (Wendigo).
- Added several phrases that the player utters when meeting the corpses of other S.P.A.T. operatives.
- Changed night vision device.
- Increased the range of vegetation to prevent trees from suddenly appearing on the screen.
- Changed the sound of Wendigo acolytes.
- Added sounds for resupply.
- Changed the muzzle flash for the pistol.
- Player yells CHANGIN MAG not every time.
GAME BALANCE
- The radius of the decoy's action is 500 meters.
- Reduced the range of mine detonation.
- Light sticks now have more mass and do not fly as far and bounce as much.
- Moose deals more damage.
- Crawlers got weaker.
- Wendigo acolytes are stronger in single player.
- If a big monster reacts to a decoy, it emits a sound.
- The contact marker does not appear if no one is found.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed running animation.
- Fixed doors (the client could not open the door).
- Sounds of the monster on the map, although the monster is not there.
- When reviving a player, if you press E quickly, more than one syringe is consumed to revive a player.
- Flashlight on the decoy.
- Missing music and talks at the shooting range.
- The player quickly switches only to the pistol (previously it was quickly switched to both the grenade launcher and the silver gun).
- The charge on the silver cannon accumulated regardless of firing.
- The pistol was replenished with more than 36 rounds.
- The widget with the name of the quest did not appear on the client.
- The decoy did not work on the client.
- When using a decoy, the indicator color did not change from green to red on the client.
- The global detector was not working.
- Mouse sensitivity settings are not saved.
- Wendigo's corpse becomes invisible upon death.
- When aiming from the Ac Val, the insides of the weapon are visible.
Changed files in this update