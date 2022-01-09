 Skip to content

S.P.A.T. update for 9 January 2022

S.P.A.T. 0.32

Hello, Operators! We have prepared some updates for you!

CHANGELOG

NEW

  • If the player, the host of the server, clicks "Start game", then the game starts with the given number of players (it is not necessary that the server is full).
  • Abandoned vehicles added to the map.

  • Added tooltips to the character creation menu.
  • Added outlines for interactive objects and widget "E for interaction".
  • Added an indicator widget for a flash grenade (like a regular grenade).
  • Added a wave of monsters in the altar quest (Wendigo).
  • Added several phrases that the player utters when meeting the corpses of other S.P.A.T. operatives.
  • Changed night vision device.

  • Increased the range of vegetation to prevent trees from suddenly appearing on the screen.
  • Changed the sound of Wendigo acolytes.
  • Added sounds for resupply.
  • Changed the muzzle flash for the pistol.
  • Player yells CHANGIN MAG not every time.

GAME BALANCE

  • The radius of the decoy's action is 500 meters.
  • Reduced the range of mine detonation.
  • Light sticks now have more mass and do not fly as far and bounce as much.
  • Moose deals more damage.
  • Crawlers got weaker.
  • Wendigo acolytes are stronger in single player.
  • If a big monster reacts to a decoy, it emits a sound.
  • The contact marker does not appear if no one is found.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed running animation.
  • Fixed doors (the client could not open the door).
  • Sounds of the monster on the map, although the monster is not there.
  • When reviving a player, if you press E quickly, more than one syringe is consumed to revive a player.
  • Flashlight on the decoy.
  • Missing music and talks at the shooting range.
  • The player quickly switches only to the pistol (previously it was quickly switched to both the grenade launcher and the silver gun).
  • The charge on the silver cannon accumulated regardless of firing.
  • The pistol was replenished with more than 36 rounds.
  • The widget with the name of the quest did not appear on the client.
  • The decoy did not work on the client.
  • When using a decoy, the indicator color did not change from green to red on the client.
  • The global detector was not working.
  • Mouse sensitivity settings are not saved.
  • Wendigo's corpse becomes invisible upon death.
  • When aiming from the Ac Val, the insides of the weapon are visible.

