Back Into The Swing Of Things: Finale

There will be more updates in the future, but I will be taking a break on it for a while.
Big Things
- The ! above the player can now turn yellow if the entity needs an item and it is somewhere in your inventory (including if it is equipped as a quick item). A message in the tutorial has been added as well.
- Warp Zone now uses different tiles per maze to match the area that was defeated to unlock them.
- Warp Mister has been added to each reward platform.
- There is now at least 1 npc on each platform to talk to (no quests have been added). There may be a few special appearances on the platforms.
Minor Notes/Fixes
- Decreased talking range of NPCs.
- Fixed the potential of the main door to Warp Zone in TL Lane to appear behind the building it is on.
- Fixed controller look ahead sensitivity.
Changed files in this update