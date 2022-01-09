 Skip to content

Your Show Has Been Cancelled update for 9 January 2022

Back Into The Swing Of Things: Finale

Build 7992702

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There will be more updates in the future, but I will be taking a break on it for a while.

Big Things

  • The ! above the player can now turn yellow if the entity needs an item and it is somewhere in your inventory (including if it is equipped as a quick item). A message in the tutorial has been added as well.
  • Warp Zone now uses different tiles per maze to match the area that was defeated to unlock them.
  • Warp Mister has been added to each reward platform.
  • There is now at least 1 npc on each platform to talk to (no quests have been added). There may be a few special appearances on the platforms.

Minor Notes/Fixes

  • Decreased talking range of NPCs.
  • Fixed the potential of the main door to Warp Zone in TL Lane to appear behind the building it is on.
  • Fixed controller look ahead sensitivity.

