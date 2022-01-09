 Skip to content

It Lurks Below update for 9 January 2022

Patch notes for v1.01.69

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • I have changed the way that objects such as sticks/rocks/carrots/etc respawn over time on the surface. I have added carrots and cabbages back into the mix and checked to see if there are already enough of a type of spawn before I choose.

Bugs:

  • I have re-fixed the Lode Miner recipe reveal bug. I accidentally made the last build with the fix turned off. I had to turn the fix off to create the bug, then turn it on to test it and left it off. It should be fixed again. Sorry all.

