Patch notes for v1.01.69

Features:
- I have changed the way that objects such as sticks/rocks/carrots/etc respawn over time on the surface. I have added carrots and cabbages back into the mix and checked to see if there are already enough of a type of spawn before I choose.
Bugs:
- I have re-fixed the Lode Miner recipe reveal bug. I accidentally made the last build with the fix turned off. I had to turn the fix off to create the bug, then turn it on to test it and left it off. It should be fixed again. Sorry all.
Changed files in this update