- Expanded "beach" theme
- Fixed "Space" theme
- Changed post process
- Added contextual menu to Tornado Object - added "npc only", "force gravity", "max items", "suction", "range", "mute", "ejection collider"
- Added dog fight mode
- Added spawnable skeleton
- Added corrected npc specific skeletons
- Fixed Tornado particle glitch
- Changed Tornado audio during pause
- Added "Delete" to NPC Menu
- Added delete sound
- Added Volcano to "Beach" theme
Destruction Dummies update for 9 January 2022
Destruction Dummies Update V1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update