Destruction Dummies update for 9 January 2022

Destruction Dummies Update V1.1

Build 7992637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Expanded "beach" theme
  • Fixed "Space" theme
  • Changed post process
  • Added contextual menu to Tornado Object - added "npc only", "force gravity", "max items", "suction", "range", "mute", "ejection collider"
  • Added dog fight mode
  • Added spawnable skeleton
  • Added corrected npc specific skeletons
  • Fixed Tornado particle glitch
  • Changed Tornado audio during pause
  • Added "Delete" to NPC Menu
  • Added delete sound
  • Added Volcano to "Beach" theme

