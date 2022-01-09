 Skip to content

Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings update for 9 January 2022

Small Update #4

Build 7992552

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We've made some changes by considering your comments/reviews/emails.

[v0.1052]

  • New Chinese font
  • Factory/building name character-limit is updated to 24.
  • Edge-scroll is a bit faster now.
  • Exit the Planning-Mode by RMB.
  • UI-Show/Hide is added to take nice screenshots of your factory. (HOLD B-key - can be changed on OPTIONS-CONTROLS)
  • Key-binding save-issue resolved.
  • Current payment can be seen on the contracts below the product-photo (for the same market-cycle).
  • Hover on the product photo on the contract to see the working machines for that production (shown with arrows)

Please keep reporting if you see anything!

Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/

