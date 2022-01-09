Game Update 62

Game lobby:

-Added advance play settings that allows the host of a game to pick and set individual player's teams before the match starts. If this setting is turn on, the host most make sure teams are fair and even before the match begins.

-Added host name of the game to room browsers selection. Now players can better identify game lobbies.

Settings:

-Added separate keys to use equipment items in the keyboard and mouse settings. One key is for tactical item and another key is for lethal item.

Scence_a_lighting:

-Slight spread in shark spawn points for more evenly spawn sharks.

Vector:

-Slight stabilization to recoil when aiming and firing

-Change fire sound unsuppressed

Bug:

-Fix bug where in shark game mode the scoreboard doesn't show every player in game. Now the score board will show all players.

-Fix bug where if you shoot with rpg and respawn their is a delay before you shoot again. This was cause by rpg rocket not resetting on respawn and now it is fixed.

*Note

-Heard some players have mouse janky and jittery. Will continue to monitor this issue.