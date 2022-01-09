Update for January 9, 2022

Updates for January 9, 2022:
-Upgraded ship control. Diagonal ship movement is no longer faster than horizontal/vertical movement.
-Upgraded camera scripts to prevent ship from going off screen or being hidden behind the HUD.
