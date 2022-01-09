 Skip to content

Super Star Shooter 16 update for 9 January 2022

Update for January 9, 2022

Build 7992434

Updates for January 9, 2022:

-Upgraded ship control. Diagonal ship movement is no longer faster than horizontal/vertical movement.

-Upgraded camera scripts to prevent ship from going off screen or being hidden behind the HUD.

Changed files in this update

Super Star Shooter 16 Content Depot 1454361
  • Loading history…
Super Star Shooter 16 Depot Windows Depot 1454362
  • Loading history…
Super Star Shooter 16 Depot Linux Depot 1454363
  • Loading history…
