MAJOR UPDATE: AI MANAGERS!

An exciting new feature in this update: each team now has an AI manager with a name and a personality!

This feels like a key part of world building and story telling, that I know a lot of you are keen on. I hope that it should result in more of a unique vibe to the different teams as they get slowly molded to the image of their manager.

New Feature - AI Managers!

AI Managers have names and personalities; you can see this information under the enemy fighter table in the team selection screen.

AI Manager traits affect all areas of the game, from in fight decision making to team selection and financial management.

Teams that get sacked will replace their manager with a random new manager.

This new feature is save game compatible. The first time you load up after downloading the patch, the game will populate managers for all teams.

However, the impact on an already existing save might take a while to filter through. For example, a manager with a preference for hiring Rogues will take a while to change the composition of the team – they are obviously not just going to sack the whole team and replace it over night – they are still sane.

The effects are all relatively subtle, as you would hope, so bizarre or ridiculous behaviours should not be seen, but they ought to give teams a degree of character in the long run, and maybe even give you some rival managers to try to beat!

There are 13 categories of trait, and around 75 subcategories in total. Most managers will have two traits, but some will have only one, or maybe even none.

You can find out what the traits do by hovering over the ‘?’ next to the trait names in the team selection screen. For now I’ll leave it as a surprise for you to find them all out but if anyone wants a list or more info, stop by the steam discussion forum!

Other Fixes and Changes