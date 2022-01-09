Small Fixes & Additions

Hey all, new update with some fixes and a few new small stuff.
Not urgent to update to unless you are at the quest of the third Titan (Floral Titan).
- Fixed some players having frame drops or lower FPS when entering/exiting/staying in water. (It turns out we accidently rendered underwater at a much higher resolution, lol)
- Fixed Action Wires don't visually connect if you are playing on non English languages.
- Added a Bucket item, can be used to move water blocks. Unlocked with iron tools, if you are already past that you will automatically unlock it.
- Grass that turned into dirt (because a block was placed on top of it) will now drop a grass foliage item.
- Fixed carrots could have been placed on a block that already has a carrot.
- Fixed Floral Titan quest won't complete.
- Fixed rare sideways trees.
- New Discord Rich Presence setting, disable this if you have Discord open and the game crashes after the New Save Scenario menu, that will fix the issue.
Changed files in this update