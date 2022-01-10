v1.1 Update

Deranged v1.1

Graphic improvement

As we know, the visual section of the game was always something we wanted to highlight, but now, Deranged is in one of its best graphic facets, since many of the albedos and textures have been changed. Not to mention that touch-ups were made to the lighting and shadows in order to optimize the game, and achieve a better finish.

Currently you can enjoy the video game with a really amazing graphic section that will help you delve even further into the history of the O'Connor mansion!

Puzzles ... again?

Actually, many of our puzzles had a difficulty, not only high, but impossible in most cases, so much so that in the "famous puzzle" of the safe we ​​decided to reduce the difficulty and also add clues that in a certain way help many of the puzzles can be solved in an intuitive way.

Movement

We took them into consideration when improving the movement of the character, since currently the camera moves in a much smoother way, in addition to that the sensitivity was increased so that the player can rotate much faster.

Bugs

Although we try to ensure that the game does not have bugs, we know that it is impossible, but in each update we always fix 100% of the errors that have been found in the previous version in order to quickly improve the gameplay.

Save system

In this case, at the optimization level, we improved the save system and even added more save points throughout the mansion.