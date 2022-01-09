Version 1.1 has been released

Thank you for always using

We will inform you of the changes in version 1.1

〇The screen resolution has been changed from 1920 x 1080 to 2560 x 1440.

Along with this, the export size of PNG images has been changed to 1440 x 2560.

〇Fixed a bug that decorations etc. are not displayed correctly

〇The following languages ​​can be selected

English, Japanese, Portuguese, German, Chinese, Korean

〇Added new parts

We plan to make adjustments for adding items and exporting images.

Please let us know if you have any requests for parts you would like us to add.

Thank you for your continued support.