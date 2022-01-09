RADAR Hotfix + GFX Options

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is a quick hotfix for the RADAR so that is still works in when it is dark and cloudy.

I've also added the following graphics options to help you tweak performance in both Standard and VR modes.

V Sync On/Off (Only effects Non-VR) MSAA On/2x/4x/8x Shadow Details Low/Medium/High/Very High

Other tweaks....

Nights can now get very dark and for longer (especially if there is cloud cover) so RADAR/GPS usage is required. When switching boats your view position is now correctly re-set so you won't find your head at a weird angle. Added RESET buttons to the mouse control panel so you can quickly and easily set the steering or throttle to centre/neutral positions. Fixed the cockpit buttons not resetting correctly when pressed in non-VR mode. Removed buoys from Fornells as still getting a crash there! Altered the floating origin reset threshold to prevent flickering shadows when you move too far away from the world origin. Tweaked the Sea Buzzard's engine rotation to a more sensible value. Tweaked the Sea Buzzard's wave impact drag slightly. Increased the size of the Sea Buzzard's water plume so it is more visible Added global lighting to water spray particles so they will no longer glow at night. Set initial starting point to Maupiti - I think this will become the standard starting point for the game from now on.

That's it for now.

Hopefully I will have time to update the store page and set this version into the main release next week. I just ran out of time this week due to a slight hiccup with deleting some very important data in the game!

This stopped quite a few things working correctly so hopefully I have fixed them all, but if you do encounter anything not working then please do let me know.

Happy Boating!