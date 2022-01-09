Patch 0.14.4

0.14.4
- New leaderboard: Tabulation by Player Flag and Tabulation by Map
- Now you can specific a weight (1-100) for each warehouse route - the transport capacity will be divided according to the weight
- Add a Best Price price filter in player trade
- Add Valuation Per Active Minute in Swiss Shop
- Support smooth zoom on PC with mouse wheel
- A a new shortcut [9] for downgrading buildings
- Add image support in chat: your message should solely contain the URL to the image (.jpeg, .jpg or .png) from imgur.com/gyazo.com/imgbb.com/Discord. Only HTTPS is supported and to prevent spam, only expansion owners can post image (non-expansion owners's message will remain as text)
- Resource valuation will include your pending player trades and crowdfunding - this will make market cap more consistent
- Balance: your total pledged value of a crowdfunding cannot exceed your market cap
- Balance: starting fuel amount has been reduced from 5M to 1M for first time player and to 100K for subsequent prestige
- Bugfix: To prevent corrupting save data, the game will not load save from incompatible versions
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where a building's profit breakdown is inaccurate if its production cycle is not 1
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where market news is not correct on specific maps with certain policies on
- Add Polish translation (thanks to the help from community)
- Expansion 2 Playtest: Add manual source control for buildings
- Expansion 2 Playtest: Add Random Island Map
- Expansion 2 Playtest: Add Perth Map
There are 98 resources, 139 factories, 56 policies, 15 maps and 52 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
Changed depots in beta branch