Industry Idle update for 9 January 2022

Patch 0.14.4

Patch 0.14.4

0.14.4

  • New leaderboard: Tabulation by Player Flag and Tabulation by Map
  • Now you can specific a weight (1-100) for each warehouse route - the transport capacity will be divided according to the weight
  • Add a Best Price price filter in player trade
  • Add Valuation Per Active Minute in Swiss Shop
  • Support smooth zoom on PC with mouse wheel
  • A a new shortcut [9] for downgrading buildings
  • Add image support in chat: your message should solely contain the URL to the image (.jpeg, .jpg or .png) from imgur.com/gyazo.com/imgbb.com/Discord. Only HTTPS is supported and to prevent spam, only expansion owners can post image (non-expansion owners's message will remain as text)
  • Resource valuation will include your pending player trades and crowdfunding - this will make market cap more consistent
  • Balance: your total pledged value of a crowdfunding cannot exceed your market cap
  • Balance: starting fuel amount has been reduced from 5M to 1M for first time player and to 100K for subsequent prestige
  • Bugfix: To prevent corrupting save data, the game will not load save from incompatible versions
  • Bugfix: Fix a bug where a building's profit breakdown is inaccurate if its production cycle is not 1
  • Bugfix: Fix a bug where market news is not correct on specific maps with certain policies on
  • Add Polish translation (thanks to the help from community)
  • Expansion 2 Playtest: Add manual source control for buildings
  • Expansion 2 Playtest: Add Random Island Map
  • Expansion 2 Playtest: Add Perth Map

    There are 98 resources, 139 factories, 56 policies, 15 maps and 52 achievements available in this version

