 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

[Neolithic]To the End update for 9 January 2022

Update, Version 20220109

Share · View all patches · Build 7992210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########Content###############

[Sushi Bar]A new sushi bar is open in the restaurant located in the commercial street of Liu.

[Sushi Bar]Added 5 types of Sushis

[Sushi Bar]Added new alcoholic drink: Sake

[Sushi Bar]The chef of the sushi bar will buy fish from you at a slightly higher price. Thus, the fishing skill can be slightly more useful.

[Sushi Bar]The name of the chef read the same in Japanese as a certain character from SAPC++

简体中文

#########Content###############

【寿司吧】在疁城商业街的餐馆里开放了一间寿司吧。

【寿司吧】加入了5种不同形态的寿司。

【寿司吧】加入了新的酒精饮料：清酒

【寿司吧】寿司吧的主厨会以高于其它地方的收购价格向你购买各种你钓到的鱼。因此，可能会让钓鱼技能更有用一点。

【寿司吧】寿司吧的主厨的名字和SAPC++中的某个角色的日语读音完全一样。

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.