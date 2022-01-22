 Skip to content

CHR$(143) update for 22 January 2022

Update Notes for 1.25.23

Build 7992180

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some minor bug fixes and improvements, including the indispensable ALT-ENTER to toggle the full screen mode in the main menu!

More ambitious developments are underway to facilitate access to the game for non-native English speakers...

