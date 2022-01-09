Patch Notes 0.25

You can join Discord server here.
Shades of Rayna Update 0.25 (01/09/2022)
-Grand item images for warrior and mage is fixed. This won't apply for existing items in inventory.
-Fisherman's nest is now selectable while opening a map from conquer layout.
-Grand item stats are now properly work for warrior and mage.
-Game crashing problem due to a drop is fixed.
-While farming low level campaign maps, you couldn't press "same level" button at the end. You can now.
-When you finish a map and press "next level" button, the game always open the same map with same layout. Now it opens the random layout of the map. Same happens when you press "same level" button.
-Crafting materials is added to loot filter.
-Challenge Flag spawn points are adjusted on Fisherman's Nest map.
-Spawn problem in Fisherman's Nest map's second layout is fixed and the layout is enabled again.
