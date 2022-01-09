Playtest update 0.7.9

Changes:
- Tavern time altering buttons are removed and time will not be affected while player is there
Bug fixes:
- stamina reduction will be properly applied to every attack in Arena battles
- dodging an attack in Arena battle will no longer cause player to receive damage from it and will be displayed by an animation
- Evasive stance will no longer break enemy weapon after they make 2 attacks
- attacking with 'Ferocious attack' in Arena battle during opponent's block will no longer cause the gladiator to be misplaced
- fixed a bug that caused loading to be stuck if player saved the game right during payday event
- fixed a bug that caused employee to be added in the player's battle group if the hiring process was reset due to payday event
- Spider Cave 2 will now properly appear on the map after moving to Wanborne or after load
- fixed a bug where Charisma wouldn't progress past 30%
- Guide book: Crafting text will now properly clear when clicking on Production section
