Share · View all patches · Build 7991967 · Last edited 9 January 2022 – 12:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Fixed it so that when you return to the talent room you can still refund talent points.

Added three new talents for the third talent tier.

Bounce - when your shield is up, make enemy projectiles bounce back.

Bullet Cone - shoot bullets in a cone (upgradeable).

Dash Speed - increase your dash speed and lower the cooldown for dashing.