Aimbeast 4.0 - Major Release

Before we head into the details on what this new version offers, we first need to thank all of you for supporting us during this first year. We tried to condense the changes as much as possible but there’s too much to cover, so we included only the major improvements / features below.

Input & Performance

In 4.0 you can expect a 70/100% boost in performance depending on your machine and the game now supports controllers as well. You can choose between input curves to match your game of choice in case you are using a controller, while on mouse and keyboard you can match your sensitivity to other games directly.

UI/UX Overhaul

As you will see when you open the game, everything from the main menu, tabs, visual elements and in-game HUD has changed to give 4.0 a cleaner and unique look while also improving the user experience.

Ranked Mode

Ranked mode is the best way to get an idea of your current skill level in 3 categories: clicking, tracking, switching. You will get a rank ranging from bronze to grandmaster, which will motivate you during your training. On each non-ranked scenario you can also get a rank based on your position on the leaderboard.

Map Editor

We have reworked the map editor from scratch and now it supports more blocks and features, such as moving blocks and teleporters. The look has changed aswell and it’s now much faster to make changes to your maps and scenarios.

Deep Learning AI

The movement system now uses imitation learning so bots can move and behave naturally like a human. Each property and behavior is entirely customizable for every bot you create. You can also choose to use the old math based system, which may work better in some specific cases.

Routine System

We have improved routines a lot and now they can be shared on the workshop so everyone can play or download them locally. While playing routines, you can see the progress from the pause menu and also choose to play the routine in random order if you prefer.

Improved Progress Tracker

The in-game progress tracker now supports both linear and logarithmic regression, which is useful to see where you are reaching plateaus. There are also filters for date and an option to remove outliers from the graph automatically.

In-Game Player Profiles

Each player now has a public profile showing its position on the leaderboard and the global rank and individual ranks (tracking, clicking, switching).

