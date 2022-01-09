 Skip to content

Internet Cafe Simulator 2 update for 9 January 2022

Hotfix v1.0.6

Hotfix v1.0.6 · Build 7991910

-Fixed a bug in a mini-game in Kawaii.

-Alarm volume lowered

-Fixed collision issue with Camel prime.

-Fixed the issue of selling bags to the seller for a higher price.

-Fixed inventory locking issue when delivering food to customers.

-The position of the jug is now reset from the option menu.

-Fixed some translation errors.

-Miner revenues were rearranged. It's more profitable now.

-Crack operations are now easier.

-Fruit slot bonus game spin count has been reduced.

