-Fixed a bug in a mini-game in Kawaii.
-Alarm volume lowered
-Fixed collision issue with Camel prime.
-Fixed the issue of selling bags to the seller for a higher price.
-Fixed inventory locking issue when delivering food to customers.
-The position of the jug is now reset from the option menu.
-Fixed some translation errors.
-Miner revenues were rearranged. It's more profitable now.
-Crack operations are now easier.
-Fruit slot bonus game spin count has been reduced.
Internet Cafe Simulator 2 update for 9 January 2022
Hotfix v1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
