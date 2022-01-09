Juice Update!

Screen Shake Effect
Added a Screen shake effect that occurs when performing certain actions such as eating grass, capturing sheep, sacrificing and more. It's on by default and can be turned off and back on in Settings - Display.
Enjoy the update!
