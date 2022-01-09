 Skip to content

Dark Sheep update for 9 January 2022

Juice Update!

Build 7991872

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Screen Shake Effect

Added a Screen shake effect that occurs when performing certain actions such as eating grass, capturing sheep, sacrificing and more. It's on by default and can be turned off and back on in Settings - Display.

Enjoy the update!

Changed files in this update

Dark Sheep Windows Depot 1576491
  • Loading history…
Dark Sheep Linux Depot 1576492
  • Loading history…
Dark Sheep Mac Depot 1576493
  • Loading history…
