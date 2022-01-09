 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Intravenous update for 9 January 2022

New level upload tool on BETA branch!

Share · View all patches · Build 7991693 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

You might've seen the previous announcement where I talked about working on a new level upload tool to make the level submission process easy.

So if you've got a level you've been making, but found the level submission process to be too daunting, then I have good news - you can now switch over to the 'leveluploadtool' BETA branch and try the new level submission tool out.

All you'll need to do to upload your level to Steam Workshop is to simply start the game, load up your level in the map editor, and click the "Publish/update/export level" button. It can be found in the pause menu or in the "Level settings" menu.

From there the level submission process is simple - either fill out the needed info, or leave as is (default), and you can upload the level!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed depots in leveluploadtool branch

View more data in app history for build 7991693
Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.