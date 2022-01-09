New level upload tool on BETA branch!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

You might've seen the previous announcement where I talked about working on a new level upload tool to make the level submission process easy.

So if you've got a level you've been making, but found the level submission process to be too daunting, then I have good news - you can now switch over to the 'leveluploadtool' BETA branch and try the new level submission tool out.

All you'll need to do to upload your level to Steam Workshop is to simply start the game, load up your level in the map editor, and click the "Publish/update/export level" button. It can be found in the pause menu or in the "Level settings" menu.

From there the level submission process is simple - either fill out the needed info, or leave as is (default), and you can upload the level!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!