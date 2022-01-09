 Skip to content

Incremental Cubes update for 9 January 2022

[v 1.0.9 "Mini Update"]

Share · View all patches · Build 7991678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the following mistakes

-Layout collapse of power of cube

-"Delta Booser" -> "Delta Booster"

-"Upgade DailyBonus" -> "Upgrade DailyBonus"

-"Upgade DailyBonus2" -> "Upgrade DailyBonus2"

Changed files in this update

Incremental Cubes Content Depot 1690731
  • Loading history…
