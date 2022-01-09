Blood Bond - Into the Shroud (Enhanced Edition) - Part 1 Patch Notes

Good morning all

Blood Bond - Into the Shroud Enhanced Edition is now live on Steam. The Enhanced Edition will complete over two patches, this one today and a final one end of February. As I was building this patch it was clear the last half of the game did not feel as polished and as enjoyable as the first half.

The culprit seems to be a pacing issue that causes the end part of the story to finish too abruptly and the level design and content design of that section to be less well structured than the first half. This will be sorted in February and the patch end of February will be the last content patch for this game.

New Features

2 new difficulty levels added

2 new skins added for Astrid

8 new abilities added

Combat animations improved

New voiceovers to replace the old less well-done ones

Interface improvements for dialogue

Difficulty increase for monsters and NPCs

With regards to the reviews that have recently landed on the Steam page: I and the team are quite happy to take on board any feedback and thoughts. As this was our first title and it came out in 2019 as Early Access, there are some areas of the game where improvements we can do now are limited.

However, this is and always was a primarily story-driven title. In order to enjoy the game, you actually need to do the quests and play the game. Combat options have been vastly improved in this update however, the meat of the game is the story itself and therefore just running around killing things - is unlikely to be a rewarding experience.