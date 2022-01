Share · View all patches · Build 7991501 · Last edited 9 January 2022 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Combat Techniques now have their own pool of 7 upgrades that can be offered to you through the Battle Arts option. More of these will be added in the near future.

Note: You can use combat techniques without breaking your Guard the way using a skill does - including True Strike.

EDIT: "Reinforce 2" now also has the ability "Using Skills no longer breaks your Guard."

Divine Purge now has 2 more upgrade options: