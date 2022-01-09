 Skip to content

Skeletal Skism update for 9 January 2022

v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 7991471

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Renamed "frame" button in practice mode to "tick" button

  • The tick button now plays one tick and pauses, instead of automatically moving one tick every second

  • Fixed main menu being cutoff on wide-screen resolutions

  • Wide-screen resolutions no longer allow the player to see more of the left/right sides of the battlefield

  • Moved throne health and respawn bars so they are visually directly over the throne sprite

  • Added "Stun and Knockback are independent of each other." to the rules

  • Reordered and reworded some rules

