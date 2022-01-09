-
Renamed "frame" button in practice mode to "tick" button
The tick button now plays one tick and pauses, instead of automatically moving one tick every second
Fixed main menu being cutoff on wide-screen resolutions
Wide-screen resolutions no longer allow the player to see more of the left/right sides of the battlefield
Moved throne health and respawn bars so they are visually directly over the throne sprite
Added "Stun and Knockback are independent of each other." to the rules
Reordered and reworded some rules
Skeletal Skism update for 9 January 2022
v1.0.2
Changed files in this update