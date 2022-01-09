-
Fix some bugs related to motion.
-
Adjusting the parts that had a very low probability of dropping some quest items.
F-Rank hero story update for 9 January 2022
Some minor bugs are fixed.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
F 갬성에 대한 추억 Depot 1768272
- Loading history…
F 에 추락사고 쳤어요 Depot 1768273
- Loading history…
F 숭어담담 Depot 1768274
- Loading history…
F랭크 영웅 이야기 중국어 간체 Depot 1768275
- Loading history…
F 갬성 이야기 Depot 1768276
- Loading history…
F 전문가들 재팬 Depot 1768277
- Loading history…
F 의 추락사고 실패사례 Depot 1768278
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update