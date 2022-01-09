Balance Changes!

Quick balance change
- Some enemy will now do less damage to reduce overall difficulty level.
- Players will gain a little more skill points from leveling. This is to help players unlock more skills sooner than later.
- Guardian has gained a little buff and an extra skill. "Advance Rend" is a higher level version of "Flame Rend". This version deals single target damage + AoE damage to targets nearby.
- Spec/Stats UI font has been bolded to make it easier to see.
- Enemy Healer will now attempt to call for reinforcement when they are struggling in combat.
- Some items in the castle will now be cheaper to purchase.
Changed files in this update