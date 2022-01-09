v1.3.0: Animal Update Vol.1: Chickens

Chickens are now appearing near the Granary!
We will gradually add more animals over the next few updates.
This update is mainly for system testing purposes, no major changes to the game, but chickens are cute, so be sure to take some pics!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Chickens are now appearing near the Granary!
We will gradually add more animals over the next few updates.
This update is mainly for system testing purposes, no major changes to the game, but chickens are cute, so be sure to take some pics!
Changed files in this update