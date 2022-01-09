 Skip to content

Unmetaverse update for 9 January 2022

v1.3.0: Animal Update Vol.1: Chickens

Share · View all patches · Build 7991235 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chickens are now appearing near the Granary!

We will gradually add more animals over the next few updates.

This update is mainly for system testing purposes, no major changes to the game, but chickens are cute, so be sure to take some pics!

