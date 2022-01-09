Demo Update 3.1

Updated demo with minor modifications, additions, and fixes.
-Added Jump Buffering.
-Added Volumetric Fog.
-Added Cinematic/No-HUD mode. (Select on gamepad / ALT_U on keyboard)
-Minor modifications to levels.
-Minor bug fixes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Updated demo with minor modifications, additions, and fixes.
-Added Jump Buffering.
-Added Volumetric Fog.
-Added Cinematic/No-HUD mode. (Select on gamepad / ALT_U on keyboard)
-Minor modifications to levels.
-Minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update