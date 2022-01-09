Service patch

- Main menu and server browser should now be a bit more responsive and less buggy
- Fixed being unable to join any other game after leaving the first one
- Fixed being unable to build structures on some floors
- Fixed HUD still showing your old base core after leaving faction
- Improved some structure tooltips
- Fixed all factions losing their basecore instead of just the target faction (whoops)
