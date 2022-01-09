 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Last Gang Standing update for 9 January 2022

Service patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7991075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Main menu and server browser should now be a bit more responsive and less buggy
  • Fixed being unable to join any other game after leaving the first one
  • Fixed being unable to build structures on some floors
  • Fixed HUD still showing your old base core after leaving faction
  • Improved some structure tooltips
  • Fixed all factions losing their basecore instead of just the target faction (whoops)

Changed files in this update

Last Gang Standing Content Depot 1309761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.