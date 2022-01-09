Improved Ship Movement + Detailed Formation Saving

Happy new year! Hope everyone had a good holiday. First new patch of the year is as follows:
Improved ship movement: Corrected an issue where the z-rolling of the ships caused it to pitch up whenever it was turning. Moved the z-rolling to its own layer so now the ships should turn directly to their target.
Improved formation saving: Reworked the save files to include recording of formations and their settings. So on warp in they will reform with the same members and configuration as the previous mission.
Fixed extended range and long-range scanners modules to calculate and improve stats appropriately.
Fixed bombers not being targetable by fighter laser weapons.
Adjusted ship map icons 30% smaller.
Added power bar to conquest sector inspect screen to show the relative strength of the two fleets.
Added health and supply bars to fleet management screens.
