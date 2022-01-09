 Skip to content

BattleGroupVR update for 9 January 2022

Improved Ship Movement + Detailed Formation Saving

Share · View all patches · Build 7990907 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year! Hope everyone had a good holiday. First new patch of the year is as follows:

  • Improved ship movement: Corrected an issue where the z-rolling of the ships caused it to pitch up whenever it was turning. Moved the z-rolling to its own layer so now the ships should turn directly to their target.

  • Improved formation saving: Reworked the save files to include recording of formations and their settings. So on warp in they will reform with the same members and configuration as the previous mission.

  • Fixed extended range and long-range scanners modules to calculate and improve stats appropriately.

  • Fixed bombers not being targetable by fighter laser weapons.

  • Adjusted ship map icons 30% smaller.

  • Added power bar to conquest sector inspect screen to show the relative strength of the two fleets.

  • Added health and supply bars to fleet management screens.

