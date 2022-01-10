 Skip to content

Cloud Meadow update for 10 January 2022

Christmas and Combat Update Hotfix 1

Build 7990866

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed issue with Jaero’s Intercepting Fist ability causing the game to crash
  • Fixed summer event fight being automatically won if player skipped their turn instead of attacking
  • Fixed issue caused by interacting with Savannah 7 bar patrons while transitioning to their sex scene from dialog
  • Fixed domesticity of offspring increasing when breeding two monsters of the same species (should have decreased)
  • Fixed Chimera Power Struggle ability not healing
  • Fixed issue in combat with some monsters that possess the Dragon Leyline Drain trait
  • Edited some dialog lines in new provision day conversations
  • Fixed job cards not updating when triggering a monster to quit their job by right-clicking on the draggable icons at the top of the menu
  • Fixed issues with the tracking of how many Spirit Shards have been turned in for the Hallow Haunt event
  • Fixed combat reward window reporting a different set of items than what was gained
  • Fixed bonus money item modifiers not actually providing bonus money
  • Fixed issue with using Brontide’s Brace ability while he’s the only unit still active
  • Fixed offspring inheriting base stat limitations incorrectly biased towards only one parent
  • Fixed an issue when weak stat limit traits were improved by mutations
  • Fixed Kreyton filtering as male in character selection
  • Fixed issue with Brontide always following player in Cloverton
  • Fixed issue with taunt status on enemies when taunting unit was disabled
  • Fixed new games starting the player without any korona
  • Fixed milk momma exhausting other monsters for an entire day

