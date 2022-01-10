Christmas and Combat Update Hotfix 1

Fixes
- Fixed issue with Jaero’s Intercepting Fist ability causing the game to crash
- Fixed summer event fight being automatically won if player skipped their turn instead of attacking
- Fixed issue caused by interacting with Savannah 7 bar patrons while transitioning to their sex scene from dialog
- Fixed domesticity of offspring increasing when breeding two monsters of the same species (should have decreased)
- Fixed Chimera Power Struggle ability not healing
- Fixed issue in combat with some monsters that possess the Dragon Leyline Drain trait
- Edited some dialog lines in new provision day conversations
- Fixed job cards not updating when triggering a monster to quit their job by right-clicking on the draggable icons at the top of the menu
- Fixed issues with the tracking of how many Spirit Shards have been turned in for the Hallow Haunt event
- Fixed combat reward window reporting a different set of items than what was gained
- Fixed bonus money item modifiers not actually providing bonus money
- Fixed issue with using Brontide’s Brace ability while he’s the only unit still active
- Fixed offspring inheriting base stat limitations incorrectly biased towards only one parent
- Fixed an issue when weak stat limit traits were improved by mutations
- Fixed Kreyton filtering as male in character selection
- Fixed issue with Brontide always following player in Cloverton
- Fixed issue with taunt status on enemies when taunting unit was disabled
- Fixed new games starting the player without any korona
- Fixed milk momma exhausting other monsters for an entire day
Changed files in this update