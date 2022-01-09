Smack Studio Character Updates + New Fighter Spry

New Fighter: Spry
- Captain Jessica "Spry" Coney is an energetic, loose cannon sharpshooter from a distant planet.
- Gameplay-wise, she's what you'd expect from a platform fighting space animal... but with some new tricks as well!
- Special attacks: blaster, sticky grenade, gravity lift, reflector
- All of Spry's special moves have some unique utilities and mixup options which we'll cover in detail in future posts.
Base Roster Fighter Improvements
- Across the board, our base roster has received balance changes, animation tweaks, and sprite polish.
- On the backend, we've also included comments so you can see exactly how the actions are set up- perfect for learning how to create more advanced functionality for your own characters!
Gameplay updates
- Added option to jump out of shield and shield drop (dropping through a platform by pressing down as you come out of shield)
- Added B-reverse (pressing the opposite direction immediately after neutral B attack to turn around instantly)
Performance updates
- Hugely reduced load times when entering a match in Battle mode
- Hugely reduce load times when entering Test Play in the character editor
Character editor enhancements
- Added option to create a character from a template. Template characters are white to allow easily drawing your own details over the default images.
- Added option to create a new, empty character
- Added the ability to add comments and line breaks to organize frame actions (and all of our standard characters are commented to help you learn from our work!)
- Added the ability to edit custom variable descriptions to help with organization
- Added Else and Else If statements to organize code flow, used with the If statements that already existed
- Added new variables for use in frame actions: Lives, Damage, Ultra Fill, Velocity X, Velocity Y
- Added new function: Set Temporary Character Properties (used to temporarily boost speed and other stats during an animation)
- New parameter in Set Temporary Air/Ground Settings: "Allow attack out of animation" (used for attacks that should be cancellable into other attacks- like Spry's new Up B attack)
- Added new frame actions to control projectile movement: Move In X/Y Direction, Set Horizontal Movement Velocity, Set Vertical Movement Velocity, Set Movement Velocity To Zero, Set Movement Velocity In Direction, Set Movement Velocity Using Input Direction
- Added projectile settings: DestroyOnHittingPlayer, StickOnHittingPlayer
- Added size setting in projectile properties
Bug fixes
- The list of available 3D effects was limited in projectiles and didn't match the choices in a regular character animation
- No ability to preview 3D effects in projectile frame actions
- In a rare scenario, projectile data can be copied between projectiles while in Test Play
- Added setting to avoid destroying projectile when hitting opponent
- Effect layers don't get palette swapped
- After converting a sprite to an effect layer, mouse position is incorrect when drawing
Changed files in this update