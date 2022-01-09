LOVE 3 - 1.0.4

Another weekend, another update of some small fixes and a nice new content update. I'd recommend reading through the changelog! Come share your findings and thoughts in the official Discord, or let us know if you run into any issues by writing in the Bug Report thread!

Changelog:

• LOVE 3 Level 07: Fixed a very minor Depth Issue

• LOVE 3 Level 23: Fixed the way the level would look when paused.

• LOVE 3 Level 23: Fixed an issue with the Helipod's Hitbox

• LOVE 3 Level 25: Fixed an issue with the Helipod's Hitbox

• LOVE 3 Level 10: I've reworked the keys and door in a way that should fix the rare freeze that has happened on this room in the past.

• LOVE 2 kuso Level 13: Fixed the hitbox on the spray object so it can't kill you if you clip into it while it's inactive.

• General Change: For those paying attention to these changelogs, press "CTRL+SHIFT+L" or All four shoulder buttons at the title screen for a work in progress.