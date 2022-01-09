 Skip to content

Indirection update for 9 January 2022

v0.4.3 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added 2 new levels!
  • Did touchups on other levels throughout the game.

