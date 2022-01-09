Ghost Exile Update 1.0.1

Patch v1.0.1
-Now the electric shield and the boiler can be interacted with using the USE key
-A hint has been added in the lower right corner of the screen when you pick up an item (phone)
-The missing electric fuse have a transparent texture
-Increased brightness of Map previews when selected in the lobby
-Added small instructions-hints when pointing at the electric shield or boiler
-Now, at the average difficulty level, you need to find only one fuse instead of two, at the madman difficulty there are only two fuses
-Now, if you click ready and start, and the card is still not selected, the order selection button will light up
-Now you can light a candle with the left mouse button not only in your hands
-Increased the chance of a ghost response on the Ouija board
-Now when you approach the Ouija board it starts to light up
-Increased decrease in sanity in the dark by 30%
-The motion sensor now does not need to be switched to another mode . if ghost gived a evidence (Infrared Motion Sensor) , the sensor turns on the orange light and emits a different beep
-The monitor of the mind - the heartbeat was removed , now there is an accurate indicator of a particular hunter, the colors were also changed to more pleasant ones
-Fixed a bug if you select the madman difficulty and abruptly start the game, the game did not start
-Now to complete the order, you need to hold down the mouse button
-Fixed the sound of the EMF detector ( now it can 't be heard on the whole map )
-Fixed screamer ( Mass harassment )
-Increased ghost activity (interactions with objects, and the issuance of evidence)
-Reduced the increase in maximum experience when leveling up, rewards have been increased almost twice
-Fixed bugs on maps ( Middle house ( 1,2,3 ) , Small house 6 )
