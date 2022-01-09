Ghost Exile Update 1.0.1

Patch v1.0.1

-Now the electric shield and the boiler can be interacted with using the USE key

-A hint has been added in the lower right corner of the screen when you pick up an item (phone)

-The missing electric fuse have a transparent texture

-Increased brightness of Map previews when selected in the lobby

-Added small instructions-hints when pointing at the electric shield or boiler

-Now, at the average difficulty level, you need to find only one fuse instead of two, at the madman difficulty there are only two fuses

-Now, if you click ready and start, and the card is still not selected, the order selection button will light up

-Now you can light a candle with the left mouse button not only in your hands

-Increased the chance of a ghost response on the Ouija board

-Now when you approach the Ouija board it starts to light up

-Increased decrease in sanity in the dark by 30%

-The motion sensor now does not need to be switched to another mode . if ghost gived a evidence (Infrared Motion Sensor) , the sensor turns on the orange light and emits a different beep

-The monitor of the mind - the heartbeat was removed , now there is an accurate indicator of a particular hunter, the colors were also changed to more pleasant ones

-Fixed a bug if you select the madman difficulty and abruptly start the game, the game did not start

-Now to complete the order, you need to hold down the mouse button

-Fixed the sound of the EMF detector ( now it can 't be heard on the whole map )

-Fixed screamer ( Mass harassment )

-Increased ghost activity (interactions with objects, and the issuance of evidence)

-Reduced the increase in maximum experience when leveling up, rewards have been increased almost twice

-Fixed bugs on maps ( Middle house ( 1,2,3 ) , Small house 6 )