Update C4!

And here I am again! It's been a while since I wrote descriptions for updates, but today is a special case.
A lot of work has been done, almost a whole game has been created)
List of changes:
-The house has been completely redone. Now you can move around on your own feet, as well as interact with interior items.
-Construction system. You can arrange and use furniture, decorate your home. At the moment, the choice of furniture is small, but I will add new furniture and decorations soon. Some things can be used.
- Tasks. Going to work, you will have a task, after completing which you will receive a reward. Some tasks need to be completed in one day. there are 7 types of tasks, you can get acquainted with them right in the game. New ones will be added in the future.
-A lot of edits and improvements.
-I'll tell you in confidence that the mining farm has already been completely made, I'll add it to the game a little later. And also a plant farm and a moonshine still are almost made. This will allow you to get extra money and food.
Thanks! Happy New Year!
Changed files in this update