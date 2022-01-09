 Skip to content

The Cassir Simulator update for 9 January 2022

Update C4!

Share · View all patches · Build 7990734 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

And here I am again! It's been a while since I wrote descriptions for updates, but today is a special case.

A lot of work has been done, almost a whole game has been created)

List of changes:

-The house has been completely redone. Now you can move around on your own feet, as well as interact with interior items.

-Construction system. You can arrange and use furniture, decorate your home. At the moment, the choice of furniture is small, but I will add new furniture and decorations soon. Some things can be used.

  • Tasks. Going to work, you will have a task, after completing which you will receive a reward. Some tasks need to be completed in one day. there are 7 types of tasks, you can get acquainted with them right in the game. New ones will be added in the future.

    -A lot of edits and improvements.

    -I'll tell you in confidence that the mining farm has already been completely made, I'll add it to the game a little later. And also a plant farm and a moonshine still are almost made. This will allow you to get extra money and food.

    Thanks! Happy New Year!

Changed files in this update

The Cassir Simulator 64-bit Depot 1413211
  • Loading history…
The Cassir Simulator 32-bit Depot 1413212
  • Loading history…
