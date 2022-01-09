Hot-fix #1

Due to dedicated server latency issues, we will have to wipe the Official servers to implement this hotfix. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. We are actively working on this to make it a better experience for everyone. There is a possibility of more Official Server wipes in the near future until the server latency issue is solved.

-Fixed unable to pickup replaceable building objects on dedicated server.

-Fixed crossbow server crash.

-Fixed AI max attack range.

-Fixed dryad villagers being wrong faction.

-Fixed unable to place fish traps in lakes.

-Fixed able to water planter with empty bucket.

-Fixed water bucket recipes returning wrong water bucket item.

-Fixed selected session not highlighting after sessions are found.

-Optimized client and server network settings.

-Optimized player network settings.

-Optimized building network settings.

-Optimized item network settings.

-Updated spawn points on map.

-Updated fire staff particle location.

-Updated AI attack trace to pass-through landscape.

-Updated bolt max stack to 50.

-Updated energy costs.

-Updated hunger/thirst drain.

-Updated torch/campfire lighting.

-Removed tree sound. Looking for new sound to replace it.

-Removed building decay (temporarily).

-Removed client save on logout (temporarily).

-Tweaked night time & darkness.