- Added gamepad rumble support.
- Made hawk bullets slightly easier to see.
- Updated bomb power up description and warpillar description in instructions section.
- Fixed issue with warpillar getting scrambled up, if it was spawned in the middle of the playfield.
- Added three new clouds. Removed one of the old ones.
- Added voices to intro sequence.
In My Defense update for 8 January 2022
Patch 1.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
- Loading history…
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update