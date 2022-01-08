 Skip to content

In My Defense update for 8 January 2022

Patch 1.11

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added gamepad rumble support.
  • Made hawk bullets slightly easier to see.
  • Updated bomb power up description and warpillar description in instructions section.
  • Fixed issue with warpillar getting scrambled up, if it was spawned in the middle of the playfield.
  • Added three new clouds. Removed one of the old ones.
  • Added voices to intro sequence.

