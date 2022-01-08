 Skip to content

Revenants update for 8 January 2022

Patch notes 0.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.3.1

Changes

  • Found evidence will now stay collected upon re-travelling to a case
  • Light-mask can be found in case one and collected once equipped for the first time
  • Removed score display UI appearing on newspaper and evidence collection
  • Updated tech select to have backpack instructions and save last selection
  • CCTV's and Tesla's can now attach to trees in case and walls in the basement
  • Evidence sound plays when picking up a newspaper
  • Added hide points around corridors for the Revenant
  • Disabled tablet touch interaction until finger-pointing pose is fixed
  • UV objects are now visible through the camera if mask UV light is enabled
  • Removed "(optional)" from todos that are compulsory
  • "Solve the case" todo is now complete once the Case board is complete
  • Main menu music now loops
  • Camera charges faster at range when zoomed in
  • Active evidence shelves now have lighting
  • Case-board will now prompt the player if they don't have 3 types of tech selected
  • Adjusted pentacam charge audio

Fixes

  • Fixed objects being lost in the basement
  • Fixed tablet leaving its holstered position on your hip
  • Fixed player glitching into saferoom wall
  • Fixed hands breaking in the basement by removing scanner hand pose
  • Fixed hands getting stuck and stretching
  • Fixed player dragging across the ground on load
  • Fixed texture resolution for interactable objects
  • Fixed placing of planks
  • Fixed "Find new tech" todo not completing
  • Fixed objects in hand being visible on pause
  • Fixed Revenant not damaging player with ceiling attacks
  • Fixed evidence not grabbing properly
  • Fixed player staying crouched on load
  • Fixed tablet combat audio not ending
  • Fixed tesla voice line stacking
  • Fixed gallery share button not working
  • Fixed mask light flickering in the basement after returning from the case with low HP
  • Fixed vignette disappearing when changing from running to walking
  • Fixed evidence scanner VFX clipping behind evidence images
  • Fixed tablet camera not seeing some layers in basement
  • Fixed tablet dropping out of hand when un-pausing the game
  • Fixed Revenant spawning in the same arena
  • Fixed Case saferoom progress percent not corresponding with save app
  • Fixed newspapers becoming low resolution with low-quality settings
  • Fixed books not falling on capture
  • Fixed player breathing not stopping after stamina replenished
  • Fixed player footsteps persisting on travel
  • Fixed tesla coils not working in simulation
  • Fixed pausing during tutorial
  • Various environment art fixes
  • Simulation dummy fixes
  • Fixed returning to simulation after tutorial completion
  • Adjusted EMC settings to be more responsive
  • Fixed profile deletion system

Changed files in this update

