Patch notes 0.3.1

Patch 0.3.1
Changes
- Found evidence will now stay collected upon re-travelling to a case
- Light-mask can be found in case one and collected once equipped for the first time
- Removed score display UI appearing on newspaper and evidence collection
- Updated tech select to have backpack instructions and save last selection
- CCTV's and Tesla's can now attach to trees in case and walls in the basement
- Evidence sound plays when picking up a newspaper
- Added hide points around corridors for the Revenant
- Disabled tablet touch interaction until finger-pointing pose is fixed
- UV objects are now visible through the camera if mask UV light is enabled
- Removed "(optional)" from todos that are compulsory
- "Solve the case" todo is now complete once the Case board is complete
- Main menu music now loops
- Camera charges faster at range when zoomed in
- Active evidence shelves now have lighting
- Case-board will now prompt the player if they don't have 3 types of tech selected
- Adjusted pentacam charge audio
Fixes
- Fixed objects being lost in the basement
- Fixed tablet leaving its holstered position on your hip
- Fixed player glitching into saferoom wall
- Fixed hands breaking in the basement by removing scanner hand pose
- Fixed hands getting stuck and stretching
- Fixed player dragging across the ground on load
- Fixed texture resolution for interactable objects
- Fixed placing of planks
- Fixed "Find new tech" todo not completing
- Fixed objects in hand being visible on pause
- Fixed Revenant not damaging player with ceiling attacks
- Fixed evidence not grabbing properly
- Fixed player staying crouched on load
- Fixed tablet combat audio not ending
- Fixed tesla voice line stacking
- Fixed gallery share button not working
- Fixed mask light flickering in the basement after returning from the case with low HP
- Fixed vignette disappearing when changing from running to walking
- Fixed evidence scanner VFX clipping behind evidence images
- Fixed tablet camera not seeing some layers in basement
- Fixed tablet dropping out of hand when un-pausing the game
- Fixed Revenant spawning in the same arena
- Fixed Case saferoom progress percent not corresponding with save app
- Fixed newspapers becoming low resolution with low-quality settings
- Fixed books not falling on capture
- Fixed player breathing not stopping after stamina replenished
- Fixed player footsteps persisting on travel
- Fixed tesla coils not working in simulation
- Fixed pausing during tutorial
- Various environment art fixes
- Simulation dummy fixes
- Fixed returning to simulation after tutorial completion
- Adjusted EMC settings to be more responsive
- Fixed profile deletion system
Changed files in this update