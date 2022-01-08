 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wytchwood update for 8 January 2022

January update! Some small fixes + new language

Share · View all patches · Build 7990488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We updated with some small fixes, and added 'Chinese Traditional' as a language option.

Wytchwood has a total of 60k words, so we weren't able to get a lot of languages in before release. We are hoping to add more languages this month though. If you'd like to help, please let us know! [Contact us by email ](mailto:contact@alientrap.com)- and let us know what language you'd want to help with. We're looking for help with French + German + Russian especially

Some fixes / changes:

  • Absolutely fixed Humble Pie bug :) - last update still had some players hit it then only pass on reloading game
  • Fixed some issues with getting struck
  • Hearthseed can now be crafted even without ingredients (only for 1 of them)

thanks!

  • Lee

Changed files in this update

Wytchwood Depot 729001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.