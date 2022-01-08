January update! Some small fixes + new language

Hey everyone!

We updated with some small fixes, and added 'Chinese Traditional' as a language option.

Wytchwood has a total of 60k words, so we weren't able to get a lot of languages in before release. We are hoping to add more languages this month though. If you'd like to help, please let us know! [Contact us by email ](mailto:contact@alientrap.com)- and let us know what language you'd want to help with. We're looking for help with French + German + Russian especially

Some fixes / changes:

Absolutely fixed Humble Pie bug :) - last update still had some players hit it then only pass on reloading game

Fixed some issues with getting struck

Hearthseed can now be crafted even without ingredients (only for 1 of them)

thanks!