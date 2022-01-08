Patch 1.5.1d - Multiplayer fixed (hopefully)

Ahoy, mateys!
Patch 1.5.1d is out, adding the following changes:
Added Conversation Editor GUI to the map editor. Access it through the Map Properties menu. Use it to create journal pages and conversation lines.
Fixed: now only .json files are included in the load game list
- Most of the changes are specifically aimed at integrating the new systems into the netcode. There were some game breaking holes in the networking with the release of 1.5 , but now it should be playable once again!
Fixed: client didn't get xp and achievement progress from kills
Fixed: cinematic skips are now synced across network
Fixed: hero actor and body rotations are now shared across network
Fixed: non-local hero projectiles did not spawn blood effects
Fixed: weapons in arsenal are synced across network
Fixed: sprinting boolean is now shared across network
Fixed: multiplayer fiddle healing was broken
Fixed: spell casting was broken in multiplayer
Fixed: desynced enemies no longer attack on client side
Fixed: client player no longer loses perk data when joining a game
Fixed: Perk roll GUI no longer appears in cinematics
Fixed: tagged units are now always updated in the netcode
Fixed: some minor netcode bugs
Fixed: damage absorption was applied twice to client player's damage
As always, feedback is much appreciated on the forum, or on the Discord server. Have a great weekend!
Borington.
