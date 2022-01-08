 Skip to content

Rum & Gun update for 8 January 2022

Patch 1.5.1d - Multiplayer fixed (hopefully)

Patch 1.5.1d - Build 7990476

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy, mateys!

Patch 1.5.1d is out, adding the following changes:

Added Conversation Editor GUI to the map editor. Access it through the Map Properties menu. Use it to create journal pages and conversation lines.

Fixed: now only .json files are included in the load game list

  • Most of the changes are specifically aimed at integrating the new systems into the netcode. There were some game breaking holes in the networking with the release of 1.5 , but now it should be playable once again!

    Fixed: client didn't get xp and achievement progress from kills

    Fixed: cinematic skips are now synced across network

    Fixed: hero actor and body rotations are now shared across network

    Fixed: non-local hero projectiles did not spawn blood effects

    Fixed: weapons in arsenal are synced across network

    Fixed: sprinting boolean is now shared across network

    Fixed: multiplayer fiddle healing was broken

    Fixed: spell casting was broken in multiplayer

    Fixed: desynced enemies no longer attack on client side

    Fixed: client player no longer loses perk data when joining a game

    Fixed: Perk roll GUI no longer appears in cinematics

    Fixed: tagged units are now always updated in the netcode

    Fixed: some minor netcode bugs

    Fixed: damage absorption was applied twice to client player's damage

As always, feedback is much appreciated on the forum, or on the Discord server. Have a great weekend!

Borington.

