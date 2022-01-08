Patch - Garnival Patch 1

Share · View all patches · Build 7990460 · Last edited 8 January 2022 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy

A major patch has been released for Consolation: Board Meeting bringing several bug fixes, and adding an entire new achievement to be found!

Bug fixes:

Some bugs preventing certain achievements from being acquired have been fixed.

A Brand New Achievement has been added to be found. It is an extra special one!

Certain balancing has been added in order to improve PvP scenarios.

For more information on the major update, check out this special announcement from the link below:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1008030/view/3126059718252145846

I implore everyone to share videos, guides, streams, and clips of their adventures through the Board. Stay tuned for more major and minor updates to this fun innocent party game!

And remember, everybody needs a little Consolation.

(Join the official Discord community to share, and learn more about the game: https://discord.com/invite/5fGZvma )

Check out the game's new credits, and YouTube trailer descriptions for more info on the artists who helped bring this update to life.

https://www.youtube.com/c/Sayincraft

https://www.sayincraft.com/