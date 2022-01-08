Patch 5.3.2

-
5.3.2 Changelog
- Encyclopedia
- Added entry for the "Luxury Resources" game concept.
- Factions
- Fixed issue with polity names in custom games if they hadn't acquired a government type upgrade yet (e.g. East Anglia would be called " of East Anglia").
- Merged the Bavarian, Bernice, Burgundian, Cantware, Danish, Dere, Frankish, Frisian, Geat, Gute, Jutish, Lombard, Mierce, Norwegian, Ostrogothic, Saxon, Swedish, Thuringian, Vandal and Visigothic Tribe factions into their polity counterparts (i.e. Bavaria, Denmark, etc.), and made the latter no longer require Writing.
- Added the Anglia, Avionia, Bastarnia, Batavia, Herulia, Lugia, Marcomannia, Rugia, Semnonia and Teutonia polity factions, replacing their tribal counterparts.
- The Holy Roman Empire now requires Monarchy, and cannot switch to being a Republic.
- The list of foundable factions is now dynamically-generated according to certain rules, instead of being predefined for each faction.
- Added the North Sea Empire faction for the Norse civilization (+1 speed for Longships).
- Items
- Added Helmet (+1 armor) and Knightly Helmet (+2 armor) items.
- Maps
- Building Sites are now generated for the On the Vanaquisl and Westward Migration scenario maps.
- Buildings are now always placed entirely within a settlement's territory on start.
- Pathfinding
- Fixed depot-finding issue for workers which could happen under specific circumstances.
- Units
- Fixed issue with a unit's experience value potentially becoming incorrect if there were other friendly units capable of gaining experience around it.
- Fixed issue which caused tree stumps to only be harvestable by one worker at a time.
- Fixed issue with door death animations which were causing doors to not be destroyed, but to remain in their death animation indefinitely.
- Upgrades
- Added Chevauchée upgrade for the English civilization (researchable at the Barracks). This upgrade makes cavalry units acquire resources when they damage enemy buildings.
- Added Skynborg Yale upgrade for the Dwarven civilization (researchable at the Yale Pen). This upgrade increases cavalry HP.
- Added the Tribe government type upgrade (-10% infantry cost). Tribal factions are locked to this government type, while polities can switch from it to Monarchy or Republic. Players with the Tribe government type will have a name like e.g. "Gute Tribe", even if they are polities.
- User Interface
- Reworked the top bar of the in-game interface.
- A large "Paused" text label is now shown over the map when the game is paused.
Changed depots in development branch